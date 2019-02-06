Newport goalkeeper Joe Day has become a father to twin girls after dashing to attend their birth following his side’s FA Cup giant-killing of Middlesbrough.

Newport keeper welcomes twins after running off pitch to see wife in hospital

Day, 28, rushed from the Rodney Parade pitch at the end of Tuesday’s fourth-round replay after learning his wife Lizzie had gone into labour.

Baby girls Sophia Grace and Emelia Lillie arrived later in the evening.

👶👶 | A huge congratulations to ‘Keeper Joe Day and his wife Lizzie who gave birth to twins Sophia Grace Day and Emelia Lillie Day last night.



Mother Lizzie and the two girls are all healthy and already looking forward to the #EmiratesFACup Fifth Round! 🏆#OneClubOneCounty 💛 pic.twitter.com/dzJu9oMCRS — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) February 6, 2019

Newport tweeted on Wednesday: “A huge congratulations to ‘Keeper Joe Day and his wife Lizzie who gave birth to twins Sophia Grace Day and Emelia Lillie Day last night.

“Mother Lizzie and the two girls are all healthy and already looking forward to the #EmiratesFACup Fifth Round!”

Sky Bet League Two Newport, who beat Boro 2-0 after drawing the initial tie 1-1 on January 26, set up a fifth-round tie at home to Premier League champions Manchester City with the shock result.

Newport manager Michael Flynn revealed the “fully focused” goalkeeper turned off his phone before the match but asked to leave the ground as soon as the 90 minutes were up.

👶👶 @NewportCounty goalkeeper Joe Day's wife has been close to giving birth to twins for days.



🕤 Tonight, she went into labour during The Exiles' 2-0 win over @Boro.



🏃 At the FT whistle, Joe raced straight down the tunnel to be with his wife.



💛 Good luck Joe and family! pic.twitter.com/w46gD2GjoM — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2019

“I don’t know if she’s gone into labour but the way he sprinted off, I‘d say there’s a very good chance,” Flynn said.

“He did turn off his phone off before the game and he was fully focused.

Newport County’s Matthew Dolan celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough (PA)

“As soon as the whistle went, he ran up to me and said could he go. I said ‘Of course you can, do you want a lift?’

“He sprinted off, it’s the quickest I’ve seen him move, but all our thoughts are with Joe and Lizzy and the arrival of the twins.”

