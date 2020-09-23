Newlyweds enjoy impromptu street dance thanks to quick-thinking busker

A married couple dance on the streets of Chichester as a busker plays on the guitar (Debbie Ford/PA)

A married couple delighted onlookers in Chichester by dancing in the street to the tunes of a local busker.

In a video which has been viewed thousands of times, Rosie Knott and Jack Davis boogied to the tune of Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love when busker Will Tierney saw them approaching on Saturday afternoon.

Fellow wedding revellers and onlookers enjoyed the heartwarming scene, while Mr Tierney saw the moment as an opportunity to forget about the coronavirus pandemic.

A little bit of joy for your Saturday 🙌 😍 🔊 sound on! UPDATE: congratulations to Jack and Rosie Davis 🥂🥳 Shout out to the brilliant musician - Will Tierney - Acoustic Singer - The Chichester Social Posted by Debbie Ford on Saturday, September 19, 2020

“I’d just set up in Chichester and played my first song, and I heard a commotion coming down the street,” he told the PA news agency.

“Suddenly this wedding party came past and they noticed me, stopped and had a dance.”

Mr Tierney, 31 from Chichester, is a full-time musician who started busking recently due to a lack of gigs as a result of the pandemic.

He changed the song he was playing to suit the happy couple, putting the switch down to a bit of quick thinking.

“I’m not quite sure what I was playing before but I was racking my brains what would be a good wedding, first dance kind of song, and happened on that one,” he said of the Queen tune.

“They seemed to like it so that was quick thinking on my part, I suppose!

“To see everyone momentarily forget about the pandemic and everything and have a nice time was really nice.”

