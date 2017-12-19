New Zealand’s PM received her secret Santa gift and it was lovely

After the gift from her original match was delayed, a super secret Santa stepped up to send Jacinda Ardern a second gift.

The PM posted a video to Twitter showing her opening the small gift she was sent, a lovely homemade bauble for her tree.

So although my #nzsecretsanta didn't quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017

It’s a pretty appropriate present, as Ardern admits: “I’ve put up a tree, but it has no decorations on it!”