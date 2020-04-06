New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are considered essential workers.

In a message to the children of New Zealand ahead of the Easter weekend, she responded to concerns that the Easter Bunny may not be able to deliver eggs during the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the country go into lockdown.

She said: “You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.

“But as you can imagine at this time, they are potentially going to be quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.

“So I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult for the bunny to get everywhere.”

She suggested that in lieu of Easter eggs, children create their own hunt throughout their neighbourhoods, by drawing an egg and hanging it in their windows for other children to spot while out exercising.

The country’s five million people have been in total lockdown for almost a fortnight, with no-one allowed to leave home unless fetching essential supplies or taking exercise.

PA Media