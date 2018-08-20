A heavily pregnant New Zeland MP cycled to hospital to give birth, saying travelling on two wheels put her “in the best possible mood”.

A heavily pregnant New Zeland MP cycled to hospital to give birth, saying travelling on two wheels put her “in the best possible mood”.

New Zealand MP cycles to hospital to give birth

Julie Anne Genter headed to Auckland City Hospital for an induction on August 19 at 42 weeks.

She posted a collage of snaps of her short journey on Instagram.

One showed her with her bike and helmet outside the hospital another of her setting off from home and one mid-cycle.

“Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction to finally have this baby,” she captioned the picture on Instagram.

“This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew… but it also put me in the best possible mood!) #42weekspregnant #cycling #bicyclesarethebest”

Ms Genter is a Green Party MP and Minister For Women and Associate Minister of Transport and Health.

She had been documenting her pregnancy online via posts on Instagram and Facebook especially in recent weeks after going past her due date.

But she is a keen cyclist too.

Even in July she was showing off using Auckland’s trains and bikes to get to a busy day of meetings.

And earlier this year she was at an event which championed cycling during pregnancy.

Earlier this month New Zeland Prime Minister Jacinda Adern returned to work six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Neve on June 21.

Press Association