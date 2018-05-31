News And Finally

Thursday 31 May 2018

New Yorkers have been sharing their Manhattanhenge pics

The showstopping sunset event drew throngs of city-dwellers and tourists onto the city’s busiest streets.

Manhattanhenge sees the sun align with the street grid of New York City. (Dan Mannarino/Will Presti @WillPresti)
By Isabel Togoh and Max McLean, Press Association

Manhattanhenge – the phenomenon which sees a golden glow engulf some of New York City’s main streets – has struck again.

Pictures on social media show the cinematic moment, which took place just after 8pm on Wednesday evening, captured from several angles.

Entertaining images also show crowds of onlookers displaying the proper etiquette by capturing the moment on their phones.

ipanews_85e4d895-4a7c-4283-885b-5e0d7ed86d23_embedded763561
(Will Presti @Will Presti/Twitter)

The rush to secure the perfect shot saw photographers later display their results on social media.

ipanews_85e4d895-4a7c-4283-885b-5e0d7ed86d23_embedded763570
(Dan Mannarino/Twitter)
ipanews_85e4d895-4a7c-4283-885b-5e0d7ed86d23_embedded763597
(@tommygeenyc/Twitter)

Also known as the Manhattan Solstice, the event occurs twice a year when the sunset aligns with the east and west streets of NYC’s main street grid.

Viewers are able to get a sight of the setting sun framed perfectly by the city’s skyscrapers.

Each occurrence takes place on dates surrounding the summer and winter solstice.

The name was made popular by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, inspired by Stonehenge.

ipanews_85e4d895-4a7c-4283-885b-5e0d7ed86d23_embedded231768200
(Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The prehistoric monument in Wiltshire is generally thought to have been built to align with the sun’s movements.

Cities throughout North America have adopted their own names for their versions of the NYC phenomenon, including Torontohenge and Montrealhenge in Canada, and Chicagohenge in the States.

Press Association

