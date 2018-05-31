Manhattanhenge – the phenomenon which sees a golden glow engulf some of New York City’s main streets – has struck again.

New Yorkers have been sharing their Manhattanhenge pics

Pictures on social media show the cinematic moment, which took place just after 8pm on Wednesday evening, captured from several angles.

(Dan Mannarino/Twitter) (@tommygeenyc/Twitter) Also known as the Manhattan Solstice, the event occurs twice a year when the sunset aligns with the east and west streets of NYC’s main street grid. Viewers are able to get a sight of the setting sun framed perfectly by the city’s skyscrapers.

Each occurrence takes place on dates surrounding the summer and winter solstice. The name was made popular by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, inspired by Stonehenge.

(Steve Parsons/PA Images) The prehistoric monument in Wiltshire is generally thought to have been built to align with the sun’s movements. Cities throughout North America have adopted their own names for their versions of the NYC phenomenon, including Torontohenge and Montrealhenge in Canada, and Chicagohenge in the States.

Press Association