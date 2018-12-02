The hunt is on for a couple who got engaged in Times Square minus a ring – she said yes, but he dropped the sparkler down a grate.

New York police search for couple who lost engagement ring down a grate

The New York City Police Department have posted a video of the fumble on Twitter in the hope the couple can be reunited with their missing item.

Soon after the incident officers rescued the ring, but the couple are yet to be found.

The video shows the man straining to reach into the grate as he lay on the pavement. The woman also attempts to save the proposal, but neither can reach between the small gaps in the metal.

The tweet from the NYPD, posted on Saturday, said: “WANTED for dropping his fiancee’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

“She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it and would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?”

A photo was also posted of the ring itself, having been recovered and cleaned.

A photo was also posted of the ring itself, having been recovered and cleaned.

Social media users retweeted the video in their thousands, with some showing sympathy for the couple.

Social media users showed sympathy for the couple.

Meanwhile others were complimentary about the ring itself.

Others were complimentary about the ring itself.

A word of advice to the happy couple? Watch out for grates on the wedding day.

