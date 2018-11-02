New ‘woozy face’ emoji leaves Apple users feeling a little confused

With more than 2,800 emoji available to smartphone users, it’s not surprising a few – like the infamous eggplant – have caused a stir over the years.

One of the 158 new digital images released with iOS 12.1 on October 30 has had mixed reactions from users, who aren’t quite sure what the facial expression means.

The “woozy” face emoji was part of the new release and has created a discussion on Twitter about what it is trying to convey.

Can someone please explain this emoji to me. pic.twitter.com/NCec6abZuY — ₯ (@007dpz) October 31, 2018

The emoji, looking almost between a grimace and a blush, is described officially as “woozy”.

Emojipedia explains it is a “face which may be showing signs of being tired and emotional, i.e. drunk” others are interpreting it as anything from a stroke to biting your tongue accidentally.

Twitter users tried to guess what the face could mean …

when you use a qtip for your ears... it does something https://t.co/OOoY0JpvR2 — T (@xotaylorwright) November 1, 2018

when you bite your tongue eating something you love https://t.co/dmrJGoMxk8 — ˗ˏˋ tony ˎˊ˗ (@h4ckysack) November 1, 2018

when all your pending transactions hit you all at once https://t.co/DEsAfcuFgL — lewis aitken ☃️ (@basicallylewis) November 1, 2018

While others have already put the emoji to good use.

And others simply feel Apple have run out of good emoji ideas.

I think we've run out of emoji ideas https://t.co/DcQt2JS34K — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) October 30, 2018

Along with the update, users now have access to six new graphics – redheads, people with curly hair, a softball, skateboard, mango, bagel and kangaroo emoji.

The flag representing the United Nations was also added. The emoji had been previously approved but hadn’t been available on iOS until this update.

