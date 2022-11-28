| 7.4°C Dublin

New Van Gogh exhibition offers art lovers immersive experience

The interactive experience is being hosted by Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast.

An interactive exhibition celebrating the work of Vincent Van Gogh has opened at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

An interactive exhibition celebrating the work of Vincent Van Gogh has opened at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

An interactive exhibition celebrating the work of Vincent Van Gogh has opened at a church in Belfast.

The award-winning 360-degree digital art experience will be based at Carlisle Memorial Church until late February.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience invites visitors to step into more than 300 of the artist’s sketches, drawings and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections in an expansive, two-storey central area.

Evvie Bishop at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

Evvie Bishop at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibition at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

It also includes hands-on drawing activities and virtual reality experiences in separate galleries within the 10,000 square foot area.

The exhibition about the life of the Dutch post-impressionist painter premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy, in November 2018.

Since then, Exhibition Hub has presented the experience in multiple European cities and across the United States and, across its locations, welcomed more than 3.5 million visitors in 2022.

Carlisle Memorial Church is hosting Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

Carlisle Memorial Church is hosting Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (Liam McBurney/PA)

The company’s chief executive and creative director, Mario Iacampo, said: “We are delighted to open Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Belfast.

“Our focus on total immersion starts from the moment you enter and stays with you long after you leave.

“This wholly new way to experience art provides our guests with a deeper appreciation of Van Gogh’s genius in a truly transcendent environment.”

– Further information is available at https://vangoghexpo.com/belfast/#info

