It’s fair to say that people were a little sceptical when Alton Towers explained its new ride would “fuse wood and fire” back in January.

New pictures show how Alton Towers’ Wicker Man will make riders feel they’re ‘racing through flames’

people say it’s unbelievable that they’d rebuild Jurassic Park so many times but Alton Towers is out here building a ride that “combines wood and fire” pic.twitter.com/lzUa17eXHk — Hannah Thompson (@H_L_Thompson) January 8, 2018 Now the theme park has released new pictures to explain just how the new attraction will be enthralling thrill-seekers.

The £16 million Wicker Man opens this spring and has been designed to make it feel like riders are “racing through flames”. New Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers which combines wood and fire (Mikael Buck/Alton Towers) But while on the ride you might not notice details which Alton Towers is keen to celebrate.

Like the 2,000ft (609 metres) track which has been hand-carved specifically for this project and made from naturally treated timber. New Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers which combines wood and fire (Mikael Buck/Alton Towers) Or that the structure stands a whopping six storeys high – that’s 17.55m or 57.7ft.

This is a ride four years in the making and for seasoned visitors, it sits in the area of the park where the log fume previously ran. More than 40,000 tonnes of soil had to be excavated to build the new attraction.

New Wicker Man ride at Alton Towers which combines wood and fire (Mikael Buck/Alton Towers) Francis Jackson, operations director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Wicker Man is Alton Towers’ most ambitious project to date and we’re really excited to finally reveal our newest thrill attraction to the world. “We’ve spent four years creating an experience that is truly spectacular by investing in the latest technologies which combine wood, fire and special effects to give riders the genuine feeling that they will be racing though flames.”

As part of the ride, guests will initially journey into a world called Beornen – a secret community living in the woods around Alton.

