New meme sees people recounting their most ‘on brand’ stories from childhood

Sometimes children do the silliest things, and the adults around get a little peek into their future personalities, or “brands”.

Writer and illustrator @prinxeMu wanted to know about exactly these moments, asking Twitter: “What’s the most on brand story you have from your early childhood?”

What's the most On Brand™️ story you have from your early childhood.



Mine is when my mom told me not to touch the electric stove when it was red, because that meant it was hot, so I made direct eye contact with her and slapped my hand down on the stove top. — mu✨ (@prinxeMu) July 8, 2018

Here are people’s hilarious anecdotes that they think gave them an insight into their adult personalities.

1. This incredibly rebellious story.

Wow where to begin? My fam called me turtle because I was such a terror they would tie me into my carseat with my nana's church scarves, so I'd rock the seat until it flipped it over, walk around with it on my back, and continue my path of destruction. https://t.co/uTSvTKXseA — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) July 9, 2018

2. Someone’s seen Charlie and the Chocolate Factory one too many times.

Went to the supermarket, ate a blue gumball and became so terrified that I’d blow up like Violet Beauregard that I had to be carried out screaming. https://t.co/Mr9SXSH2Ed — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 8, 2018

3. Amazing.

I got in trouble for teaching the boys in my class to stand whenever I entered the classroom.



Don't remember the punishment but I did train a couple classmates successfully because they stood at command until the end of term.



Think I was 8 or 9? https://t.co/aCtJaGD3MB — Smedium Money Wine (@LiveNudeJulia) July 9, 2018

4. Napping is a strong brand.

At kindergarten recess, it was my turn to choose the game we’d all be playing, and I suggested we all take a nap. https://t.co/JUHckCOm0d — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) July 9, 2018

5. This woman was a feminist from an early age.

i was the only girl watching a yu-gi-oh card tournament in my neighborhood and this one kid told me it's only a boys' event so i stole his blue-eyes white dragon and threw it in the canal https://t.co/SWSDqcmw3c — ˗ˏˋ sam ˎˊ˗ (@pizzamantha) July 9, 2018

6. This young food-lover.

I was sent to the hospital with a mystery illness. No one knew what was wrong, but I was dangerously dehydrated. It took a day to figure out the culprit.



I had snuck into the fridge multiple times in one day to slowly eat prosciutto.



All of it.



A full pound.



I was three. https://t.co/o3Tw2yBICY — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 8, 2018

7. This child did not want to be spoken down to.

i once told my mom i didn't want to go back to temple because the rabbi spoke to me like i was a child. i was five. https://t.co/d5pys3AKEK — amy brown (@arb) July 9, 2018

8. A born introvert.

When I was 11 or 12, I left my own birthday party early. It was a sleepover party in my living room. https://t.co/6QcjOB1bch — Abby Ohlheiser (@abbyohlheiser) July 9, 2018

9. This grade-A student.

The teacher told me I answered her spelling question wrong so I grabbed the vocab list out of her hand and then informed her that she had mispronounced it https://t.co/Yo5WFnA24e — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) July 9, 2018

10. Lastly, this woman grew up to become a vampire author.

Mine has to be from my first day of Sunday school, where the minister asked if I knew what the cross on the wall stood for, and I said "Yes, that keeps the vampires away!" #VampireAuthor #MeantToBe https://t.co/gJbkUAu31d — Jeaniene Frost (@Jeaniene_Frost) July 9, 2018

