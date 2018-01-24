Leeds fans have reacted with dismay after the club revealed a new badge to mark their centenary.

New Leeds badge met with fury and ridicule by fans

The crest, which the club say celebrates “fans at the heart of our identity”, depicts a supporter doing the so-called Leeds salute.

📸 | Our new crest #MOT #LUFC



6 months of research

10,000 people consulted

Ready for the next 100 years



Watch video ➡️ https://t.co/rIIdL2Yz9F pic.twitter.com/pMrd3zTjCl — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2018 Fans and players often put their right fist over their heart as a sign of their support for the club. But despite a six-month process during which the club says they consulted 10,000 people, the reaction from supporters suggests the final result may have been wide of the mark.

Many felt it looked like something out of a video game. It’s atrocious. All that ‘research’ and that’s the best you can come up with?! It looks like something from Pro Evolution Soccer in the early 2000s. Awful!! — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) January 24, 2018 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 looks like something of a computer game when they don’t have the rights to use the real badge — Liam Scarth (@liamscar83) January 24, 2018 Vile. Looks like something I made on pro evo when I was 12 — Dimitri (@bradybbm) January 24, 2018 Others showed their displeasure through gifs.

I love @LUFC but if I’m honest with everyone I’m not a fan of the new badge! But I love the promo video whatever happens please get behind the players as they all need you... #MOT — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) January 24, 2018 England cricketer and Leeds fan Jonny Bairstow aired his views on social media. Think it looks absolutley shocking! 🙈 what’s everyone else think? Be interested to know who the 10,000 plus people were... https://t.co/thuagrSDRT — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) January 24, 2018 Some amazing memories in the old #lufc badge over many decades of football. Not sure how past players will be reacting to the new one... — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) January 24, 2018 A change.org petition to stop the club using the new crest raced past 10,000 signatures a little over an hour after the badge was revealed.

There was one upside for Leeds fans.

I don't think I've ever known our fans so united! #LUFC — James Varley (@jvarleyqatar) January 24, 2018 Some did seem to like it.

I like it — waccoe (@WACCOE) January 24, 2018 Everyone hates change. Give it a chance. Look forward to seeing on the centenary shirt. #mot #leedsbadge #lufc pic.twitter.com/PzdTWtdupA — Simon Kaiser 🚀 (@curlywand) January 24, 2018 But mostly fans were just angry. So far I've seen:



"it looks like an advert for Gaviscon"



"It looks like something a hooligran group would create"



"It looks like the fake badges on Football Manager"



"It looks like something from Pro Evo"



Not one mention of it paying tribute to our centenary year #lufc — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) January 24, 2018 The club needs to modernise. We get it. But as a badge for the centenary, there’s nothing timeless or classy about it. No nobility. A big glossy, exercise in branding done by a consultant in Shoreditch. We need to go for a soy milk latte and a lie down. #LUFC — The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 24, 2018 Could this January get any worse? #lufc — CK (@ephemeraljoy) January 24, 2018 Leeds, who celebrate their centenary in 2019, said the badge “represents the passion and the unique identity that runs deep through the club”.

Managing director Angus Kinnear told the club’s website: “Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans. “It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history.”

