New Leeds badge met with fury and ridicule by fans
Many said it looked like something out of a video game, while others thought it looked like the Gaviscon logo.
Leeds fans have reacted with dismay after the club revealed a new badge to mark their centenary.
The crest, which the club say celebrates “fans at the heart of our identity”, depicts a supporter doing the so-called Leeds salute.
📸 | Our new crest #MOT #LUFC— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2018
6 months of research
10,000 people consulted
Ready for the next 100 years
Watch video ➡️ https://t.co/rIIdL2Yz9F pic.twitter.com/pMrd3zTjCl
Fans and players often put their right fist over their heart as a sign of their support for the club.
But despite a six-month process during which the club says they consulted 10,000 people, the reaction from supporters suggests the final result may have been wide of the mark.
Many felt it looked like something out of a video game.
It’s atrocious. All that ‘research’ and that’s the best you can come up with?! It looks like something from Pro Evolution Soccer in the early 2000s. Awful!!— Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) January 24, 2018
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 looks like something of a computer game when they don’t have the rights to use the real badge— Liam Scarth (@liamscar83) January 24, 2018
Vile. Looks like something I made on pro evo when I was 12— Dimitri (@bradybbm) January 24, 2018
Others showed their displeasure through gifs.
January 24, 2018
No. No. No. pic.twitter.com/AkPuMSzcL1— Griff (@Griffking) January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
Meanwhile, others designed their own alternatives to the new crest – some tongue-in-cheek and others more serious.
Fixed it. Next. pic.twitter.com/Y3s9PngP42— I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) January 24, 2018
Great thing about the new Leeds crest is that it will also work for any five-a-side teams made up exclusively of waiters. pic.twitter.com/zpjgMTQuV4— Wayne Farry (@waynefarry) January 24, 2018
Took them 6 months, this took me 6mins at Work and it’s already improved #LUFC #MOT pic.twitter.com/Hd3HS8kCrj— Kieran Robinson (@KieranJRobinson) January 24, 2018
Even former Leeds defender Ian Harte, who appears in a club video to promote the new badge, said he didn’t like it.
I love @LUFC but if I’m honest with everyone I’m not a fan of the new badge! But I love the promo video whatever happens please get behind the players as they all need you... #MOT— Ian Harte (@ianharte23) January 24, 2018
England cricketer and Leeds fan Jonny Bairstow aired his views on social media.
Think it looks absolutley shocking! 🙈 what’s everyone else think? Be interested to know who the 10,000 plus people were... https://t.co/thuagrSDRT— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) January 24, 2018
Some amazing memories in the old #lufc badge over many decades of football. Not sure how past players will be reacting to the new one...— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) January 24, 2018
A change.org petition to stop the club using the new crest raced past 10,000 signatures a little over an hour after the badge was revealed.
There was one upside for Leeds fans.
I don't think I've ever known our fans so united! #LUFC— James Varley (@jvarleyqatar) January 24, 2018
Some did seem to like it.
I like it— waccoe (@WACCOE) January 24, 2018
Everyone hates change. Give it a chance. Look forward to seeing on the centenary shirt. #mot #leedsbadge #lufc pic.twitter.com/PzdTWtdupA— Simon Kaiser 🚀 (@curlywand) January 24, 2018
But mostly fans were just angry.
So far I've seen:— I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) January 24, 2018
"it looks like an advert for Gaviscon"
"It looks like something a hooligran group would create"
"It looks like the fake badges on Football Manager"
"It looks like something from Pro Evo"
Not one mention of it paying tribute to our centenary year #lufc
The club needs to modernise. We get it. But as a badge for the centenary, there’s nothing timeless or classy about it. No nobility. A big glossy, exercise in branding done by a consultant in Shoreditch. We need to go for a soy milk latte and a lie down. #LUFC— The Square Ball (@TheSquareBall) January 24, 2018
Could this January get any worse? #lufc— CK (@ephemeraljoy) January 24, 2018
Leeds, who celebrate their centenary in 2019, said the badge “represents the passion and the unique identity that runs deep through the club”.
Managing director Angus Kinnear told the club’s website: “Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans.
“It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history.”
Press Association