If you’re a regular on Twitter , you’ll know that memes made out of punctuation marks have taken off in recent years, and the latest to sweep the website is a big, buff bunny rabbit protecting a little friend.

New ‘bodyguard bunny’ meme is here to protect you from your fears on Twitter

Made from keyboard characters, this bunny vows to protect you from everything, including rude customers at work, and failing tech products.

Twitter users have made hundreds of versions of the muscled rabbit, and they’ll probably remind you of all the times you’ve embodied an enormous bodyguard to help out a friend in need.

Here are some of the best versions of the bodyguard bunny meme, that might make you feel more protected on your Twitter timeline.

1. The bodyguard bunny can represent your brave friends in a restaurant.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my very social friends

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ who do all the

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ talking for me at

( (三ヽ人 / | social

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノengagements

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me — Nicole Clark (@nicalexiac) February 28, 2019

2. The meme illustrates how we all feel when teaching our parents about technology…

. (\__/) Me teaching

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my mom how

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ to like

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Y ヽ photos

( (三ヽ人 / | instead

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ of

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／ commenting "LIKE"

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) my mom — why me 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amnaaww) February 28, 2019

3. Or your parents coming through for your own tech products.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my dad puttin music

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ on my MP3

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me when i was 7 — 🐞 t â n 🐞 (@gays_on_film) February 18, 2019

4. Librarians are the best people.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) the sweet librarian lady

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ who gets the

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽprinter to work

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) February 24, 2019

5. The punctuation meme is how strong you are when you vanquish the enemy…

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when i kill the

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ spider

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/) my mans

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) — la diabla (@bluelikebella) February 28, 2019

6. And shows how tough you can be to defend your pets.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when someone

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ doesn’t tell my

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ dog that

( (三ヽ人 / | shes cute

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) my dog — babyb0nes♡Ⓥ (@baby_b0nes) February 19, 2019

7. We all need a meme for when we’re grateful for a tough co-worker.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my manager

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ protecting me

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽfrom customers

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me — ❃ (@orbitingleo) February 28, 2019

8. And lastly, this genius method of keeping sunburn at bay.

⠀ (\__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my 6’2 bf blocking

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ the sun when i

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ forgot to wear

( (三ヽ人 / | sunscreen

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) 5’2 me — 🌿 (@nintendogstheme) February 28, 2019

Press Association