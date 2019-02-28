New ‘bodyguard bunny’ meme is here to protect you from your fears on Twitter
A buff bunny protecting a small bunny is one of the newest punctuation-based memes to hit Twitter.
If you’re a regular on Twitter, you’ll know that memes made out of punctuation marks have taken off in recent years, and the latest to sweep the website is a big, buff bunny rabbit protecting a little friend.
Made from keyboard characters, this bunny vows to protect you from everything, including rude customers at work, and failing tech products.
Twitter users have made hundreds of versions of the muscled rabbit, and they’ll probably remind you of all the times you’ve embodied an enormous bodyguard to help out a friend in need.
Here are some of the best versions of the bodyguard bunny meme, that might make you feel more protected on your Twitter timeline.
1. The bodyguard bunny can represent your brave friends in a restaurant.
⠀ (\__/)— Nicole Clark (@nicalexiac) February 28, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) my very social friends
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ who do all the
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ talking for me at
( (三ヽ人 / | social
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノengagements
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me
2. The meme illustrates how we all feel when teaching our parents about technology…
. (\__/) Me teaching— why me 🏳️🌈 (@Amnaaww) February 28, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) my mom how
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ to like
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Y ヽ photos
( (三ヽ人 / | instead
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ of
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／ commenting "LIKE"
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) my mom
3. Or your parents coming through for your own tech products.
⠀ (\__/)— 🐞 t â n 🐞 (@gays_on_film) February 18, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) my dad puttin music
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ on my MP3
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ
( (三ヽ人 / |
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me when i was 7
4. Librarians are the best people.
⠀ (\__/)— f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) February 24, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) the sweet librarian lady
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ who gets the
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽprinter to work
( (三ヽ人 / |
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me
5. The punctuation meme is how strong you are when you vanquish the enemy…
⠀ (\__/)— la diabla (@bluelikebella) February 28, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when i kill the
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ spider
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ
( (三ヽ人 / |
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/) my mans
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•)
6. And shows how tough you can be to defend your pets.
⠀ (\__/)— babyb0nes♡Ⓥ (@baby_b0nes) February 19, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when someone
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ doesn’t tell my
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ dog that
( (三ヽ人 / | shes cute
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) my dog
7. We all need a meme for when we’re grateful for a tough co-worker.
⠀ (\__/)— ❃ (@orbitingleo) February 28, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) my manager
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ protecting me
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽfrom customers
( (三ヽ人 / |
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) me
8. And lastly, this genius method of keeping sunburn at bay.
⠀ (\__/)— 🌿 (@nintendogstheme) February 28, 2019
⠀ (•ㅅ•) my 6’2 bf blocking
＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ the sun when i
/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ forgot to wear
( (三ヽ人 / | sunscreen
| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ
ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／
｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (\__/)
/ﾐ`ー―彡\ (•ㅅ•) 5’2 me
