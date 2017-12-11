News And Finally

Netflix showed the strength of its Twitter game and raised some troubling questions in the process

Have you seen A Christmas Prince?

Netflix's tweet went viral (tcerovski/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott

Netflix has set Twitter alight with both appreciative comments and some mild concern.

It all started with the streaming service’s viral tweet – in which it raised its concerns for 53 users and their apparent, intriguing binging habit.

Yes, that’s right. According to Netflix, there’s 53 users who have been watching A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days.

The Netflix original film starring Rose McIver and Ben Lamb was released on the service in November, and has become something of a romantic comedy cult hit for the festive season.

However, Netflix’s tweet calling out the apparent 53 users who really loved the film raised some concerns for some.

Namely – how much do they know?

However, some just appreciated it for what it was – anonymous shaming.

For one Twitter user however, questions had to be asked.

Why Netflix? Why?

The amount of sass from that social media team is remarkable.

