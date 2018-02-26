Nemanja Matic ‘reveals’ note passed to him by Jose Mourinho
Fans had been puzzled by the exchange in Sunday’s game at Old Trafford.
Aside from the League Cup final and results in the top four race there was something bugging football fans on Sunday – what did the note Jose Mourinho passed to Nemanja Matic say?
Eric Bailly passed the note from the Red Devils boss to the midfielder during United’s 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea and it stirred up all sorts of speculation among fans.
So what did it say? Well, according to Matic’s latest post on Instagram, it was rather sweet.
It’s hard to imagine Mourinho writes smiley faces on his notes or indeed hands out three days off will-nilly, so it’s perhaps unlikely to be the note Matic received.
Still, it’s a bit more fun than some of the other suggestions.
Mourinhos tactical note to Matic. pic.twitter.com/Sj0SnqfPNB— Vikki (@VikkiLou_mufc) February 25, 2018
What the note Mourinho gave Matic actually said 😂 pic.twitter.com/73wA1PhdPg— Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) February 25, 2018
February 26, 2018
United’s victory over Chelsea propelled them back to second in the Premier League table, ahead of third-placed Liverpool by two points.
Chelsea are fifth, two points behind Tottenham.
Press Association