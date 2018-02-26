News And Finally

Monday 26 February 2018

Nemanja Matic ‘reveals’ note passed to him by Jose Mourinho

Fans had been puzzled by the exchange in Sunday’s game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Chelsea – Premier League – Old Trafford

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Aside from the League Cup final and results in the top four race there was something bugging football fans on Sunday – what did the note Jose Mourinho passed to Nemanja Matic say?

Eric Bailly passed the note from the Red Devils boss to the midfielder during United’s 2-1 victory at home to Chelsea and it stirred up all sorts of speculation among fans.

So what did it say? Well, according to Matic’s latest post on Instagram, it was rather sweet.

It’s hard to imagine Mourinho writes smiley faces on his notes or indeed hands out three days off will-nilly, so it’s perhaps unlikely to be the note Matic received.

Still, it’s a bit more fun than some of the other suggestions.

United’s victory over Chelsea propelled them back to second in the Premier League table, ahead of third-placed Liverpool by two points.

Chelsea are fifth, two points behind Tottenham.

