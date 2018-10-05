Hashtags usually take the backing of a few big names to gain popularity, so it was good news for #IKnewIWasOld when someone with almost 13 million followers began relentlessly tweeting it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson spent his 60th birthday explaining getting old in 22 tweets

That someone was Neil deGrasse Tyson, American astronomer and science communicator, who used his 60th birthday to really get behind the sentiment of the hashtag with no fewer than 22 tweets on the subject.

From birthdays to bedtime, the 60-year-old covered it all.

#IKnewIWasOld when on my 60th birthday, I didn’t feel a day over 60. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

Early bedtimes? Great news.

#IKnewIWasOld when the threat of being sent to bed early sounded like a reward rather than a punishment. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

Candles can be a reliable indicator in more ways than one.

#IKnewIWasOld when my family started buying number-candles to represent my age on a Cake rather than single candles themselves. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

Social issues can also be a great barometer.

#IKnewIWasOld when I saw the next generation complain about social issues that my generation didn’t yet have the awareness to notice. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

When kids become adults, it’s hard to ignore the ageing process.

#IKnewIWasOld when Adult fans come up to me and say “I watched you on PBS when I was a kid.” — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

And once again, back to naps.

#IKnewIWasOld when all I wanted to do after a good meal is take a nap. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 5, 2018

The irony being of course that Tyson demonstrated an ability to understand social media unlike most 60-year-old people during his tweet storm.

