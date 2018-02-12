Needle match as Finnish Winter Olympic team knits together in Pyeongchang

Finnish competitors in Pyeongchang are making small knitted squares which will be combined to make a blanket.

Once the blanket is finished it will be presented to Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

The team are not just knitting in the confines of the athlete’s village. Snowboard coach Antti Koskinen was spotted knitting at the top of the slopestyle course over the weekend.