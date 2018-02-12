News And Finally

Monday 12 February 2018

Needle match as Finnish Winter Olympic team knits together in Pyeongchang

The team effort will provide blanket coverage for the baby son of the Nordic country’s president.

(Svetl/Getty Images)
(Svetl/Getty Images)

By Press Association Reporter

Finland’s winter Olympic team is dealing with the nerves of competition by trying a relaxing activity: knitting.

Finnish competitors in  Pyeongchang are making small knitted squares which will be combined to make a blanket.

Once the blanket is finished it will be presented to Finnish president Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

The team are not just knitting in the confines of the athlete’s village. Snowboard coach Antti Koskinen was spotted knitting at the top of the slopestyle course  over the weekend.

Koskinen also contributed to Finland’s last knitting effort, a scarf from the Sochi games in 2014. When that creation  was completed, it was given as a gift to the summer Olympics team.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News