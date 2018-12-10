News And Finally

Monday 10 December 2018

NBA superstar Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe man landed on the moon

He follows another basketball star, Kyrie Irving, in voicing a conspiracy theory on a podcast.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

It seems the NBA is something of a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revealed he doesn’t believe man ever landed on the moon.

Speaking on the Winging It podcast, the five-time All Star threw out the question: “We ever been to the moon?”

When he was answered in the negative by someone else in the studio, he said: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Exactly how serious Curry was is up for debate, coming as it did after a discussion about how people know what noises dinosaurs made to put in the Jurassic Park movies.

But it’s not the first time an NBA star has voiced backing for a conspiracy theory.

Last year, Kyrie Irving – then of the Cleveland Cavaliers – said he believed the Earth was flat.

He later said he was joking and recently apologised.

