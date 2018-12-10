It seems the NBA is something of a breeding ground for conspiracy theories.

NBA superstar Steph Curry says he doesn’t believe man landed on the moon

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revealed he doesn’t believe man ever landed on the moon.

New episode of the #WingingItPodcast with a bunch of 🐐🐐🐐 in the gentlemen’s lounge! Special thanks to the @ringer 🥰 for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/8UrQx267LV — Baze (@24Bazemore) December 10, 2018

Speaking on the Winging It podcast, the five-time All Star threw out the question: “We ever been to the moon?”

When he was answered in the negative by someone else in the studio, he said: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Exactly how serious Curry was is up for debate, coming as it did after a discussion about how people know what noises dinosaurs made to put in the Jurassic Park movies.

.@mrvincecarter15, @24Bazemore, and @AnnieFinberg pulled @StephenCurry30 and @andre off the golf links and into the studio for an episode of #WingingItPod to discuss Iggy playing with A.I. and Steph meeting Vince at age 10 https://t.co/3NE6cFcW1h — The Ringer (@ringer) December 10, 2018

But it’s not the first time an NBA star has voiced backing for a conspiracy theory.

Last year, Kyrie Irving – then of the Cleveland Cavaliers – said he believed the Earth was flat.

He later said he was joking and recently apologised.

Press Association