National Dog Photography Day: 15 wonderful images and the mastermind behind it

These are the words of Kerry Jordan, a professional photographer from West Sussex who has called for July 26 in the UK to be National Dog Photography Day.

The day has seen thousands of dog owners sharing pictures of their pooches on social media and, accompanied by some thoughts and tips from Kerry, here’s 15 of the finest.

This morning I took probably my favourite ever series of photos. I can’t not smile when looking at his gorgeous happy face! Good timing for #NationalDogPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/Ypix4srJ2K — Woody & Wilma (@Cotswoldspaniel) July 26, 2018

So, why should people take photos of their dogs?

“Because their lives are too short,” Kerry said. “I have had too many clients lose their dogs unexpectedly.”

(Kerry Jordan)

What are some top tips on taking a good picture of your dog?

“Patience is key, they have to be happy posing for you,” said Kerry. “That and of course looking at where the light is falling.

“Photographing in shade is always an easy tip on a sunny day.”

How was the day organised?

Kerry registered the day with Year Ahead, an events database that helps PR and marketing industries on social media.

“Apart from registering the date, the organisation was minimal,” said Kerry. “Had I known how successful it would be, maybe I would have tailored my content a little more!”

(Kerry Jordan)

Kerry said of this final photo: “This for me is everything I love about dog photography – outdoors, in nature, completely natural.”

Toby, my handsome lab cross. Ten years old but looking as handsome as ever! #nationaldogphotographyday pic.twitter.com/yfhguyuuX8 — Rosie Copeland (@Rosieroo123) July 26, 2018

(Kerry Jordan)

#nationaldogphotographyday would be rude not to join in on this day 😊 pic.twitter.com/FiH3TVMpc9 — Senna ⭐️ & Zanardi 🐾 (@aero_senna) July 26, 2018

#Nationaldogphotographyday after a hose down and self-drying with a roll in the grass 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N9tYj6zjvK — Brodie (@brodiethedog) July 26, 2018

Sasha and Pickles a while ago. Poor Pickles (on the right) he’s not well at the moment, getting old 😢 #nationaldogphotographyday pic.twitter.com/RHbQDgRP7d — David Foster (@dgfoster) July 26, 2018

Here's beloved Bessie, sadly not with us anymore.

YOUR TURN!#nationaldogphotographyday pic.twitter.com/HhU9EUAOlv — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 26, 2018

My handsome blue merle border collie Harvey having a cool down at Poolsbrook Country Park near Staveley, Chesterfield.#nationaldogphotographyday pic.twitter.com/rSGkY5n0BA — Wendy Tinley (@wendytinley) July 26, 2018

If you’d like to see more from National Dog Photography Day and Kerry’s work, check out her Twitter page.

