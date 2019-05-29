National Biscuit Day: Chocolate Digestives named Britain’s favourite

The McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Digestive continues to reign supreme as Britain’s favourite biscuit.

According to YouGov data, the circular snack was rated positively by 81% of people – handing it top spot on National Biscuit Day ahead of Cadbury Fingers (78%) and Cadbury Milk Chocolate Digestives (77%).

For #NationalBiscuitDay, we can reveal Britain's top five biscuits:

1. McVitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives: 81%

2. Cadbury Fingers: 78%

3. Cadbury Milk Chocolate Digestives: 77%

4. Jaffa Cakes: 73%

5. McVitie's Original Digestives: 69% https://t.co/9jABQMlaQa pic.twitter.com/PNdHflOTiy — YouGov (@YouGov) May 29, 2019

Rounding out the top five were Jaffa Cakes (73%) and McVitie’s Original Digestives.

The data proved highly contentious, though not because of the winning snack.

Instead, people were outraged that Jaffa Cakes had been included in the list with many insisting they are not biscuits.

Jaffa Cakes are cakes, as HMRC will confirm. — 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗹 (@JohannShiel) May 29, 2019

“If the public’s fourth favourite biscuit is a Jaffa Cake, then I’ll put it out there that my fourth favourite cake is a custard cream,” said one Twitter user, while another asked: “Why have you amalgamated a cake poll with a biscuit poll?”

In a tribunal in 1991, Jaffa Cakes were judged to be cakes rather than biscuits and therefore exempt from VAT.

YouGov released similar data in December, which also showed McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Digestives in top spot and provoked a similar controversy about the eligibility of Jaffa Cakes.

