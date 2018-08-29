News And Finally

Wednesday 29 August 2018

Natalie Weiner barred from website due to ‘offensive’ surname

Natalie’s entertaining predicament has inspired others with similar name problems to come forward.

(kunertus/Getty Images)
(kunertus/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

All Natalie Weiner wanted to do was to create an account with a website, like any other person can without facing difficulty.

Unfortunately for Ms Weiner, her attempt to join the site failed – after her last name was deemed to be “offensive language”.

As you can probably tell, Ms Weiner took the setback well – really well actually.

Despite Ms Weiner’s tears of joy, in a show of remarkable support and understanding some brave heroes have stepped forward to share their similar stories of woe.

Prepare yourself, these names come with a language warning.

Like this poor, dodgily named champion.

Or this gallant gentleman.

Many of those posting could at least find solace in knowing that they aren’t alone.

This unfortunate fella had to take steps to escape his predicament.

A terrible price to have to pay.

For one or two, the struggle wasn’t with their last name, but their first.

While some troubled souls had evidence of the hardship they’ve faced.

That’s tough.

Well, at least now they know others are facing the same stumbling block.

If you ever fancy complaining to your parents about your name, think back to this article.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News