Natalie Weiner barred from website due to ‘offensive’ surname

All Natalie Weiner wanted to do was to create an account with a website, like any other person can without facing difficulty.

Unfortunately for Ms Weiner, her attempt to join the site failed – after her last name was deemed to be “offensive language”.

this is without a doubt the best thing that's ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/rnVkmhB2dy — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) August 28, 2018

As you can probably tell, Ms Weiner took the setback well – really well actually.

i am weeping — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) August 28, 2018

Despite Ms Weiner’s tears of joy, in a show of remarkable support and understanding some brave heroes have stepped forward to share their similar stories of woe.

Prepare yourself, these names come with a language warning.

Like this poor, dodgily named champion.

Been there — Matt Cummings (@MattCummingsDB) August 29, 2018

Or this gallant gentleman.

As a person named James Butts, I know these problems. — James (@justjames8) August 28, 2018

Many of those posting could at least find solace in knowing that they aren’t alone.

I get this a lot surprisingly — Kyle Medick (@medick32) August 28, 2018

We have quite similar circumstances here — Jacob Cockrill (@jacob_cockrill) August 29, 2018

As a Dickman I know the struggle is real — Mike Dickman (@TheMikeDickman) August 29, 2018

This unfortunate fella had to take steps to escape his predicament.

When I got my computer I had to set my last name as “Spron” because Sporn contains offensive language — Philip Sporn (@philip_sporn) August 28, 2018

A terrible price to have to pay.

For one or two, the struggle wasn’t with their last name, but their first.

I know that feel pic.twitter.com/nMbjfTKGcZ — Nazi Paikidze-Barnes (@NaziPaiki) August 29, 2018

While some troubled souls had evidence of the hardship they’ve faced.

I was trying to get health insurance ... pic.twitter.com/ueeNzUBH4h — Paul Gay (@paulrgay1) August 29, 2018

That’s tough.

Well, at least now they know others are facing the same stumbling block.

If you ever fancy complaining to your parents about your name, think back to this article.

