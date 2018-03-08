Nasa shared images of Jupiter’s cyclones and everyone’s making the same joke

The US space agency released composite images on Twitter, with the findings published in a four-article collection in the journal Nature.

The #Jupiter you’ve never seen. New science results reveal massive cyclones that surround the planet’s north and south poles are lasting atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in the solar system. https://t.co/ZJfdARnSRe pic.twitter.com/IDnDu73rHd — NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) March 7, 2018

An international team of researchers analysed data from the Juno spacecraft and found a constellation of nine extremely powerful cyclones over Jupiter’s north pole and six over the south pole.

In certain places, the wind speeds are believed to exceed Category 5 hurricane, reaching 220 mph – making these storms far more powerful than the most intense storms on Earth.