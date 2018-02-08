Nancy Pelosi stood for eight hours to tell the stories of immigrants in the US Congress

Independent.ie

Nancy Pelosi has broken the record for the longest continuous speech in Congress in an effort to force a vote on protection for DACA recipients on Wednesday.

