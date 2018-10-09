United States president Donald Trump created a stir for claiming that it is “a very scary time for young men in America” in the wake of US supreme court justice Kavanaugh’s sexual assault hearing.

United States president Donald Trump created a stir for claiming that it is “a very scary time for young men in America” in the wake of US supreme court justice Kavanaugh’s sexual assault hearing.

Musician goes viral with tongue-in-cheek song about how ‘scary’ life is for men

In response to this, musician and dancer Lynzy Lab Stewart has gone viral for creating a poignant song listing the lengths some women go to in order to avoid sexual assault themselves.

The song, entitled A Scary Time, sarcastically explains how frightening life is for men: “It’s really tough when your reputation’s on the line and any woman you’ve assaulted could turn up any time.”

While Trump’s quote implied that men in the country are at risk of being falsely accused of sexual assault, Lynzy’s song flipped this on its head and proved that women’s fear and stories are worth listening to.

The song is part of an ongoing #MeToo movement worldwide against sexual assault, founded by American activist Tarana Burke.

Since being uploaded to Twitter on October 8, the song has reached over three million views and has been shared by celebrities including actor Mark Ruffalo.

We are evolving toward greater equality, which is a great thing for us ALL. Don’t be afraid to have greater awareness. It can not harm you nor diminish you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2018

I’ve been trying to find a way to explain some things to my 10yo daughter who’s just hit puberty. THIS. This is what I am going to start the conversation with. Thank you ❤️ — A.H. (@23catsinaroom) October 8, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a US Supreme Court justice by a very narrow margin after being accused of sexual assault by three women.

Lynzy ended the song by encouraging listeners to vote in the 2018 US mid-term elections, which will be held on Tuesday November 6.

She sang: “It’s time for women to rise up, use our collective voice, the day to vote’s November 6, so let’s go make some noise.”

Press Association