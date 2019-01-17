Munich commuter knits colour-coded scarf illustrating extent of rail delays

A Munich commuter using Germany’s Deutsche Bahn service has knitted a special scarf that illustrates the extent of rail delays.

Pictures of the scarf were shared on Twitter by the woman’s daughter Sara Weber.

She explained that the different colours represented how long she was forced to wait: dark grey for less than five minutes, pink for five to 30 minutes, and red for over thirty minutes, or a delay on both trips in a day.

The rail company, which on Thursday announced plans to hire 22,000 more staff, then bought the hand-made scarf in an online auction for €7,550 euros (around £6,650). The money is being donated to a charity for the homeless.

Meine Mutter ist Pendlerin im Münchner Umland. Und begeisterte Strickerin. 2018 hat sie einen "Bahn-Verspätungsschal" gestrickt. Pro Tag zwei Reihen: Grau bei unter 5 Minuten, rosa bei 5 bis 30 Minuten Verspätung, rot bei Verspätung auf beiden Fahrten oder einmal über 30 Minuten. pic.twitter.com/PpGJiiU8AS — Sara Weber (@sara__weber) January 6, 2019

Ms Weber said: “Everything was okay in the spring. A lot of grey and pink. Then everything was red for a while: rail replacement services, the whole summer holidays long. It did not take 40 minutes per ride, but just under two hours. Every day. For six and a half weeks.”

Im Frühjahr war noch alles ok. Viel grau und rosa. Dann war eine Weile alles rot: Schienenersatzverkehr, die ganzen Sommerferien lang. Da hat sie pro Fahrt nicht mehr 40 Minuten gebraucht, sondern knapp zwei Stunden. Jeden Tag. Sechseinhalb Wochen lang. pic.twitter.com/5IupFg1bPv — Sara Weber (@sara__weber) January 6, 2019

Ms Weber’s mother allegedly used more than six balls of wool, only half of which was grey.

She said: “She hoped it would get better by the end of the year. But again a lot of red.”

Sie hat gehofft, dass es zum Jahresende besser wird. Aber: Wieder viel rot. Türstörungen, Weichenstörungen, verspätete Züge aus "Zugfolge". Sechs Knäuel Wolle hat sie verstrickt. Nur die Hälfte davon war grau. Ihr MVV-Ticket kostet im Jahresabo mehr als 175 Euro pro Monat. pic.twitter.com/IbiFaWSsDy — Sara Weber (@sara__weber) January 6, 2019

The scarf drew widespread attention on social media, reflecting Deutsche Bahn customers’ frustration at the company’s persistent delays.

It was reported that less than three quarters of Deutsche Bahn’s long-distance trains arrived on time last year.

Press Association