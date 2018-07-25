News And Finally

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Much crying over spilled beer as lorry sheds load

The road in south-west Poland was awash with the contents of hundreds of bottles of beer.

Hundreds of pints of Czech-made beer hit the road (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A truck carrying hundreds of bottles of Czech beer has overturned on a road in south-west Poland, causing people to take to social media to lament the loss.

Andrej Spyrka, a police spokesman in Prudnik, said the lorry-load of Holba and Litovel beer was poorly fastened and caused the Polish truck transporting it to overturn on a roundabout on Tuesday afternoon.

No-one was hurt and traffic returned to normal after about five hours.

The truck was travelling from the Czech Republic to the city of Wroclaw, in south-western Poland.

Tongue-in-cheek comments posted on the police force’s Facebook page expressed sadness at the loss of the alcohol.

