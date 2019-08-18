Motorist startled as alligator approaches car on street corner

A motorist was startled to be confronted by an alligator approaching his car in the rain.

Roger Light Jr was driving in Saint Petersburg, Florida, when he noticed a crowd of people standing in the rain with their phones out.

This alligator startled me, when out of nowhere I saw it coming towards my work vehicle when I was stopped at the... Posted by Roger Light Jr on Thursday, August 15, 2019

He wrote on Facebook: “This alligator scared the crap out of me when I saw it was coming towards my work vehicle when I was stopped at the light in front of WaWa on Gandy Blvd and Grand Ave.

“I was wondering why people were out video taping in the pouring rain and people backing up in the right turn lane that the gator was in. That’s when I saw it in passenger side coming towards me lol.”

According to local news reports, the alligator was thought to be the same one that was later trapped by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission close to a nearby petrol station.

PA Media