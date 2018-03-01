Motherwell’s boy Dunne good!

Dunne posted a video on his Instagram account which shows him picking up three people in his 4×4 vehicle and dropping them off at their homes.

The 25-year-old had been due to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night but the match was called off after a red weather warning was issued advising people not to travel.

The former Blackpool player tells one of the people he helps out in his selfless act: “I can’t be having Ronan walking in the streets in this weather. I got you, I got you mate.”