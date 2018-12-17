Mother gives birth at roadside after pothole causes water to break

A mother had to give birth at the roadside after a pothole caused her water to break.

Aimee Young, of Forfar in Angus, started experiencing contractions at home so headed towards Ninewells Hospital with her mother and aunt.

The 25-year-old has now praised the two Dundee-based emergency responders who assisted the birth of her second child, which was forced to take place on a country road.

She said: “I was in labour and I thought I could make it to the hospital. We were just on the way to Dundee from Forfar on the A90.

“The contractions then started coming, harder and stronger – but my water had not broken. It broke after we hit a pothole.

“My auntie, who was driving, went into a country road at Todhills, and pulled over by the Halley Robert and Sons garage.

“I was there for what I felt like forever for me – the baby, at this point, was crowning.”

An emergency call was then made and her aunt, Trisha Law, went to the road to flag them down.

The crew came and got her into the ambulance, where she gave birth.

Peter was born on November 10 at 9.32am, weighing 8lb and 4oz.

Ms young added: “I did not get a chance to thank them – it was over quite quickly, and after the birth, we just went to the hospital.

“I just want to say thanks for getting to me and finding me in a silly place.”

Press Association