Thursday 27 September 2018

Moth memes are lighting up the internet and these 11 examples are way too real

Lamp.

One of the great romances of Earth’s history (Mavisa/Getty Images)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The relationship between moth and lamp is one of the great romances of Earth’s history.

It’s only right then that Twitter users have decided to rewrite the love story for the modern age – by making it into a meme.

Here are 11 more gripping chapters to the tale of bug and bulb.

1. The distracted moth

2. The approach over text message

3. The moth tackles Wheel of Fortune

4. The romance begins

5. Taxi to a moth date

6. Blinded by love

7. Mothhouse Van Houten

8. Insomnia

9. A tale of two studios

10. A hidden shame

11. Flapping in a new direction

