Moth memes are lighting up the internet and these 11 examples are way too real
Lamp.
The relationship between moth and lamp is one of the great romances of Earth’s history.
It’s only right then that Twitter users have decided to rewrite the love story for the modern age – by making it into a meme.
Here are 11 more gripping chapters to the tale of bug and bulb.
1. The distracted moth
like a moth im drawn into your flame🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ie9UE6qu6v— zu (@alltimezu) September 26, 2018
2. The approach over text message
moths only want one thing and its disgusting pic.twitter.com/7J9jX8VlmX— sophia (@sophmilone) September 26, 2018
3. The moth tackles Wheel of Fortune
These moth lamp memes are my favorite thing that has happened on the internet in a long time pic.twitter.com/uMAJ8Nufiv— Jordan (@tehspicy) September 27, 2018
4. The romance begins
thomas edison: *invents light bulb*— ψ(｀∇´)ψ ❤️ (@MirGucci) September 26, 2018
1879 moth mfs: pic.twitter.com/bnESKNK1Ci
5. Taxi to a moth date
Take me to the nearest lamp pic.twitter.com/38Z8XskQzT— Eric Amer (@EricAmer) September 27, 2018
6. Blinded by love
If you aren’t on the moth and lamp memes then please educate yourself they are incredible pic.twitter.com/Lpx0yuCbWP— Douglas Broach (@BroachinIt) September 26, 2018
7. Mothhouse Van Houten
moth memes cured my depression and made my hair shiney pic.twitter.com/C3LFzILgDs— tessa 🌼 (@tessabrowne_) September 25, 2018
8. Insomnia
I have seen the future and yes it is moth memes pic.twitter.com/AYGH3uilld— Was The Future Once (@gabrielszatan) September 22, 2018
9. A tale of two studios
Lmao I can't help it with these moth memes bruh pic.twitter.com/pW5zEeYBr0— nobiety (@nobiety) September 25, 2018
10. A hidden shame
Ok so this is the only moth meme that I actually loled at Lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/QGCBtB2zZc— 🅱️ool™ (@flaxenburg) September 27, 2018
11. Flapping in a new direction
If you have moth memes please dm me pic.twitter.com/xNrOhfvys0— Riann Jones (@riann_jones) September 25, 2018
Press Association