The relationship between moth and lamp is one of the great romances of Earth’s history.

Moth memes are lighting up the internet and these 11 examples are way too real

It’s only right then that Twitter users have decided to rewrite the love story for the modern age – by making it into a meme.

Here are 11 more gripping chapters to the tale of bug and bulb.

1. The distracted moth

like a moth im drawn into your flame🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ie9UE6qu6v — zu (@alltimezu) September 26, 2018

2. The approach over text message

moths only want one thing and its disgusting pic.twitter.com/7J9jX8VlmX — sophia (@sophmilone) September 26, 2018

3. The moth tackles Wheel of Fortune

These moth lamp memes are my favorite thing that has happened on the internet in a long time pic.twitter.com/uMAJ8Nufiv — Jordan (@tehspicy) September 27, 2018

4. The romance begins

5. Taxi to a moth date

Take me to the nearest lamp pic.twitter.com/38Z8XskQzT — Eric Amer (@EricAmer) September 27, 2018

6. Blinded by love

If you aren’t on the moth and lamp memes then please educate yourself they are incredible pic.twitter.com/Lpx0yuCbWP — Douglas Broach (@BroachinIt) September 26, 2018

7. Mothhouse Van Houten

moth memes cured my depression and made my hair shiney pic.twitter.com/C3LFzILgDs — tessa 🌼 (@tessabrowne_) September 25, 2018

8. Insomnia

I have seen the future and yes it is moth memes pic.twitter.com/AYGH3uilld — Was The Future Once (@gabrielszatan) September 22, 2018

9. A tale of two studios

Lmao I can't help it with these moth memes bruh pic.twitter.com/pW5zEeYBr0 — nobiety (@nobiety) September 25, 2018

10. A hidden shame

Ok so this is the only moth meme that I actually loled at Lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/QGCBtB2zZc — 🅱️ool™ (@flaxenburg) September 27, 2018

11. Flapping in a new direction

If you have moth memes please dm me pic.twitter.com/xNrOhfvys0 — Riann Jones (@riann_jones) September 25, 2018

Press Association