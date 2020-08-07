Most Britons believe a Magnum is not an ice lolly, according to poll

Most Britons believe a magnum is not an ice lolly (Nick Potts/PA)

Most Britons believe a Magnum is not an ice lolly, a poll has found.

New YouGov research shows six in 10 people say a Magnum is not an ice lolly (59%), despite it being named the country’s favourite in 2018.

More than one in four Britons named a Magnum as their favourite ice lolly in a previous YouGov poll two years ago (28%), followed by a Fab (8%) and a Solero (8%).

The 2018 survey caused controversy, with many arguing that several of the winners were not eligible in the first place.

What do Brits count as an ice lolly?



Is NOT an ice lolly



Magnum â 59%

Cornetto â 87%



IS an ice lolly



Fruit Pastille â 97%

Lemonade â 96%

Fab â 92%

Calippo â 86%

Twister â 82%

Solero â 74%



Brits are on the fence about Feasts, splitting 50/47 in favourhttps://t.co/v8uFe3zZWL pic.twitter.com/kMTVFtevnE — YouGov (@YouGov) August 7, 2020

Britons aged between 18 and 24 are far more convinced than other generations that a Magnum is not an ice lolly, with 72% saying it doesn’t count.

Those aged over 65 are split down the middle.

The poll also discovered that half of people consider a Feast to be an ice lolly, while 47% think it is not.

Most Britons agree a Cornetto is not an ice lolly (87%), though one in eight disagree (13%).

Younger people are also far less likely to say that a Solero is an ice lolly, at 53% of 18 to 24-year-olds, compared to 81% of those aged 65 and above.

But they are also more likely to consider Calippos (97% vs 78%) and Twisters (87% vs 72%) ice lollies than those over 65.

Rowntrees Fruit Pastille lolly (97%) and R Whites lemonade ice lollies (96%) are considered the most archetypal ice lollies.

Matt Smith, research manager at YouGov, said: “YouGov’s previous survey on the nation’s five favourite ice lollies caused controversy as many felt that several of the winners were not eligible in the first place.

“Now, with temperatures predicted to reach 38C in some parts of the country, new YouGov research shows that most people think the Magnum – which romped to victory in the favourite lollies contest – isn’t an ice lolly at all.”

