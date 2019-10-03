Moose trapped in swimming pool saved by creative rescuers

When a moose got stuck in a swimming pool, rescuers had to get creative in thinking of a way to get him out.

The young bull moose wandered into the pool at a home in Bedford, New Hampshire, but, because there were no stairs, could not make his way out again.

With the moose breeding season beginning to ramp up, bulls are on the move looking for mates. In his travels, this young... Posted by NH Fish and Game on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

A Facebook post from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHF&G) read: “By putting a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxing the moose towards them, he was able to find his way out and back in to the woods.”

According to NHF&G, bulls are more likely to be seen out and about at this time of year as it is moose mating season.

PA Media