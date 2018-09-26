Moonpig is politely asking people to stop uploading pictures of their genitals

Online greetings company Moonpig has had to tell prospective customers to stop uploading pictures of their genitals to make a bespoke card.

The firm posted on Twitter that the action is against Moonpig’s “terms and conditions”.

In a 17-word tweet it posted: “Please stop uploading pics of your genitals to our cards it is against our ts and cs”.

It later confirmed it gets between two and three per day, and up to 20 a day around Valentine’s Day.

The announcement was liked and shared thousands of times and whipped up a lot of conversation.

But not everyone thought the tweet would solve the company’s issues.

One person wrote: “This is probably not the best way to stop people doing this. It’s like a red rag to a bull. Heck, I’m even tempted now.”

Hollie Irvine added: “This might be the best bit of marketing I ever did yet see.”

On the website, Moonpig sets out that it might reject an order which contravenes, or appears to contravene its content rules.

Those rules state: “We do not permit personalised products to include any content or material which contains material which is pornographic, obscene, indecent or offensive.”

Customers can make a personalised card by uploading a picture on the firm’s website.

Moonpig, part of the Photobox Group of companies, said in a statement: “The beauty of Moonpig is being able to personalise your card and make it special to the person you’re sending it to.

“We’ll produce anywhere between 100-200k cards a day and at least two or three of those might infringe our terms. We have one guy who’s particularly good at spotting them although a couple occasionally slip through the cracks.

“We also see a massive rise around Valentine’s Day, with as many as 20 a day that we have to deny. And yes, the girls are as bad as the boys.”

