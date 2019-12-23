Monkeys enjoy specially baked ‘mince pies’ ahead of Christmas at London Zoo

Monkeys at ZSL London Zoo have been given Christmas presents to mark the festive season.

Monkeys at ZSL London Zoo have been given Christmas presents to mark the festive season.

Keepers at the zoo gave the troop of colobus monkeys milk and “mince pies” specially made for them to enjoy in their enclosure on Monday morning.

The zoo’s gorillas were also given festive treats in the form of snowball-themed toys.

We're not expecting a white #Christmas this year, but that didn't stop our gorillas from enjoying their snowball-themed enrichment! pic.twitter.com/WWS6OAEV3w December 22, 2019

Keeper Agnes Kiss said: “The troop demolished the iced oat milk and specially baked monkey ‘mince pies’ in less time than it takes Santa to slide down a chimney.

“We’re now busying ourselves preparing fun Christmas presents for our animals to open on the 25th – we like to make it a festive day for the animals, by placing their breakfast or lunch in a brightly wrapped box, or a tube wrapped to look like a cracker.

“They enjoy using their natural skills to ‘open’ their presents, just like kids do on Christmas morning!”

PA Media