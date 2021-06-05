| 15.3°C Dublin

Monkey reunited with family after being found at train station

Scotrail put out an appeal to try and reunite the primate with its owners on Saturday.

By Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

A monkey has been reunited with its family after being found at a train station near Glasgow.

Passengers alerted the operator about the small primate at Cambuslang on Saturday afternoon.

Scotrail then put out an appeal to reunite the monkey, believed to be a marmoset, with its owners.

Hours later, the operator revealed the family had been found and the monkey was now with them.

Scotrail tweeted: “‘ve dealt with lost phones, handbags and glasses over the years but this is definitely a first! If you’ve lost your monkey… it’s waiting on the next service from Cambuslang into the town.

The operator added: “It’s good news people. This wee fella has been reunited with his family! Here he is one last time eating a tin of fruit.

“Canny believe he had a tin opener!”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy