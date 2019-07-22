MLS star’s trick shot penalty goes horribly wrong

Josef Martinez shook off the embarrassment of a dreadful penalty miss to seal Atlanta United’s 2-0 win over DC United as the defending Major League Soccer champions moved up to second in the Eastern Conference.

Pity Martinez came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 89th minute before Josef Martinez sealed the victory in injury time on Sunday.

DC United, who were without former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, should have fallen behind midway through the second half but Josef Martinez’s elaborate attempt sailed high over the crossbar.

Hay veces que hasta los mejores fallan y @JosefMartinez17 se equivoca.#ATLvDC | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/lXpbJX9EiA — Fútbol MLS (@futbolMLS) July 21, 2019

However, the Venezuela international made amends at the end as Atlanta moved three points behind Philadelphia Union with a game in hand.

Brian Fernandez’s impressive start to his MLS career continued as he scored both goals in Portland Timbers’ 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders.

Fernandez made his first appearance for Portland in May, having joined from Mexican side Necaxa, and has now scored eight times in nine matches. Raul Rudiaz replied for the Sounders.

Brian White scored the only goal as New York Red Bulls won 1-0 at Orlando City, while Dominique Badji and Jesus Ferreira were on target in a 2-0 victory for FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City.

New England Revolution defeated lowly FC Cincinnati 2-0, making it seven games without a loss since former United States boss Bruce Arena was appointed as manager. Carles Gil and Antonio Delamea Mlinar scored the goals.

Doneil Henry gave Vancouver Whitecaps the early lead at home against San Jose Earthquakes, but goals from Valeri Qazaishvili, Chris Wondolowski and Magnus Eriksson turned the game 3-1 in the visitors’ favour.

Sebastian Anderson scored after six minutes and was sent off in the 33rd as Colorado Rapids lost 2-1 at home to New York City FC. Heber and Alexandru Mitrița found the net for the visitors after Anderson’s dismissal.

Marcelo Silva cancelled out Darwin Quintero’s opening goal for Minnesota United FC to earn Real Salt Lake a 1-1 draw.

