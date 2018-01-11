News And Finally

Thursday 11 January 2018

Miura, 50, signs up for 33rd season

Forward turns 51 in February

Kazuyoshi Miura in action for Yokohama in February 2017
By Press Association Sport staff

Fifty-year-old former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura is set for a 33rd season as a player.

Miura, who won 89 senior national team caps, has been given a contract for 2018 by second-tier club Yokohama FC.

The club announced the news on their website on Thursday.

Miura joined Yokohama in 2005 at the age of 38, having earlier in his career played for Italian side Genoa and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

He moved to Brazil as a 15-year-old and signed his first professional contract with Santos.

He played in the inaugural J.League season in 1993 for Verdy Kawasaki when he beat foreign imports Gary Lineker and Zico to the Most Valuable Player of the season prize.

Press Association

