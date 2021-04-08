Mishmi takin calf born at wildlife park

Keepers at a wildlife park have welcomed the birth of a Mishmi takin calf.

Native to India, Myanmar and China, the Mishmi takin are classed as vulnerable as their population is falling in the wild through hunting for traditional medicines, habitat loss and competition with other species.

The new arrival at Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig was born to mother Chimi and father Jorge on March 22.

Staff at the park, which recently reopened to visitors from the Highland Council area, said he will be named in the coming weeks.

Hoofstock keeper Debbie Barclay said: “Our newest arrival is doing well so far but the first few weeks are crucial.

“He will be named after a Game Of Thrones character, in a tradition we started seven years ago because lots of the keepers were fans of the show. In the past we have named calves Mountain, Drogo and Arya.

“We are all really excited about our new arrival and it is fantastic to be able to welcome local visitors to meet him too.”

Mishmi takin are one of the largest goat-antelope species in the world and wildlife conservation charity the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which runs the park, said it is believed that the legend of the golden fleece was inspired by the animal’s golden coat.

PA Media