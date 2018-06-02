‘Miracle’ baby elephant born three months after due date is named

Anjan Hi Way made headlines and astonished keepers at Chester Zoo last month when he was delivered after 25 months in the womb.

Scientists thought that mum Thi Hi Way had begun a resorption process and lost the baby, as the gestation period for elephants is 22 months – the longest of any mammal.

The newest addition to the elephant family has a name...



Meet Anjan Hi Way 😍 pic.twitter.com/KVkQPMOsSF — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) June 1, 2018

But three months later than expected, she gave birth to the healthy male calf, in a boost to conservation efforts.