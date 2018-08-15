Tiny versions of classic front covers are being painted on to rocks which are then hidden in a novel twist on a hobby which is growing in popularity.

Tiny versions of classic front covers are being painted on to rocks which are then hidden in a novel twist on a hobby which is growing in popularity.

Miniature versions of classic front covers are being painted on to rocks

Books including Harry Potter, Matilda, and Swallows And Amazons, have all been recreated on rocks – and their pictures shared on social media.

The painter, maths teacher and mother of two Ella Dickson, has then hidden them near to her library to encourage more people to head inside and discover the real books and get into reading.

I've been painting miniature book covers for our local rock finding game. I'll hide them near our local library - it might encourage a few visits! #libraries pic.twitter.com/LL7cayxDDE — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 14, 2018

Painting rocks, hiding them, and offering social media clues to their whereabouts – is not new, but the addition of the books, as opposed to pretty patterns, quotes or animals has drawn a heap of attention.

Ella, who is mum to Seth 10, and Jonah, seven, said she likes the hobby because it makes for an interesting walk with her children – looking for other people’s rocks and hiding their own.

Robbie has found 13-Storey Treehouse! I'll hide Harry Potter this afternoon - when the library is open @HertsLibraries pic.twitter.com/G5yZKQ8CvO — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 14, 2018

She was inspired to try something a bit “more complicated” after a fellow hobbyist painted wonderful pictures of Peter Rabbit.

Ok @lucymangan I had a go at Tom's Midnight Garden. I think I've reached my limits though! pic.twitter.com/PXUp9GmcL3 — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 15, 2018

“I just thought about doing the Harry Potter book cover. It was really popular. I did a few more and one of Philip Pullman’s.

“All the ones I’ve hidden have been found really quickly.”

While the rocks can be hidden anywhere within St Albans, Ella decided to hide them near the library.

“Libraries are wonderful. The more people they get in the better.”

A rock showing the front cover of Roald Dahl’s Matilda has been hidden inside the library.

Matilda has been hidden inside Wheathamstead Library... somewhere! pic.twitter.com/Oah4FfoDtt — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 15, 2018

Future rocks to be hidden include Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses and David Walliams’ Mr Stink.

I've also just finished Noughts & Crosses by @malorieblackman which I'll hide near a library once varnished. Visit your local library!! pic.twitter.com/2s7z72FQqU — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 15, 2018

Just finished Mr Stink by @davidwalliams I hope he likes it! Coming to one of the @StAlbansLibrary once varnished. Lovely to copy a @QuentinBlakeHQ illustration. Visit your local library! pic.twitter.com/RxDsxneLrp — Ella Dickson (@elladickson) August 15, 2018

“I’ve never been so popular,” said Ella. “One person even copied the idea. That’s really sweet, she’s going to hide it by her library too.”

That picture showed Dr Seuss’s The Cat In The Hat and was created by Twitter user @Twisted_Rose_.

The Writing is done. Book Cover of #DrSeuss The Cat In The Hat



Couldn't resist after seeing the #PaintedStones by @elladickson. This one will be hidden near @HathernLibrary



Does anyone know what I'm supposed to write on the back? pic.twitter.com/th9ZyRU95Q — Rose (@Twisted_Rose_) August 15, 2018

She said: “Ella’s photos came up on my Twitter feed. Someone I follow must have liked them.

“I see a lot of arts and crafts on Twitter but the children’s book covers just looked so beautiful. The bookworm in me adored them.

“I’ve seen painted stones around my village recently, my children love finding them, and I just wanted to join in.

“We have a tiny library in the village and when I saw that Ella was hiding the ones she’d created near her local library I thought it was a lovely way of supporting them and encouraging children to read.”

Expect to see way more miniature books painted on rocks in the future.

Press Association