News And Finally

Wednesday 17 January 2018

Milan fashion line offering canine couture for dogs

Temellini’s Dog-a-Porter offers clothing custom-fit for different breeds.

Ulisse, an Afghan greyhound, wears a coat created by designer Giovanna Temellini at the Temellini boutique (AP)
Ulisse, an Afghan greyhound, wears a coat created by designer Giovanna Temellini at the Temellini boutique (AP)

By AP reporters

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader – and now, dogs are getting in on the city’s sartorial scene with a new line of haute couture for canines.

Dog-a-Porter, by the Milan brand Temellini, offers clothing custom-fit for different breeds, ranging from the tiny Chihuahua to the stately greyhound.

The line includes cashmere knits, nylon bomber jackets with tiny arms, Sherlock Holmes-style capes and lined raincoats.

ipanews_e0205d45-265e-4d82-b065-9b685705c96e_embedded234484446
Dog a Porter is a new line of haute couture for canines (AP)

The capes cost 170 euro (£150), while synthetically filled hooded parkas go for 210 euro (£186) to reflect the extra time it takes to get the fine stitching on the elasticised sleeves just right.

Designer Giovanna Temellini said fashionable dog clothes are not just an indulgence, since her luxury outerwear protects pets accustomed to being indoors when they are brought outside.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News