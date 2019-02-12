Middle-lane hogger filmed by police for three miles

A driver has been caught on police dashcam hogging the middle lane of a motorway for three miles.

A driver has been caught on police dashcam hogging the middle lane of a motorway for three miles.

Posted on Twitter by the Central Motorway Police Group, which covers the Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Police areas, the footage shows a Citroen Berlingo travelling in the middle lane of the M6 Toll near Cannock at just over 60mph on Sunday (February 10).

Even when another motorist comes up behind them, flashes and drives around them, the driver fails to move over to the inside lane.

At one point, they even move into the outside lane of the motorway – for what appears to be no reason whatsoever.

The tweet stated: “Lane hoggers. Drivers [sic] biggest pet hate. This driver has been reported after being followed down an otherwise empty toll road in Cannock for three miles. The video speaks for itself.”

A follow-up tweet added: “The driver had been driving for just over a year and had even had extra tuition on motorway driving. It’s clear he didn’t pay attention. Driver reported for driving without due care and attention.”

Middle-lane hogging is when vehicles remain in the middle lane longer than necessary, even when there aren’t any vehicles in the inside lane to overtake.

Rule 264 of the Highway Code states that when driving on a three-lane motorway: “You should always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear. If you are overtaking a number of slow-moving vehicles, you should return to the left-hand lane as soon as you are safely past.”

Press Association