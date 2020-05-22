Microsoft marks 30 years of Solitaire on Windows

Microsoft is celebrating 30 years since Solitaire was launched on Windows PCs, becoming a staple in classic computer gaming.

The card game, more commonly known as Patience in Europe, dates back hundreds of years, but landed on Windows 3.0 in 1990.

It was intended to teach people how to use a computer mouse.

“The game helped people learn how to drag and drop items on their computer screens using a mouse, which was novel at the time,” said Paul Jensen, studio head of Microsoft Casual Games.

According to Microsoft, there have been more than half-a-billion players in the past decade alone.

Today, Solitaire still has huge appeal, with the newer Microsoft Solitaire Collection hosting 35 million players each month, from more than 200 countries and territories.

To mark National Solitaire Day, the tech giant is urging players to help set a record on Friday for the most games of Microsoft Solitaire completed in one day.

