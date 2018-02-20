Michy Batshuayi provided a running commentary of Chelsea v Barcelona on his Twitter account

You’d have been wrong.

The Belgian striker, on loan to the Bundesliga club until the summer, took a keen interest on social media in his parent club’s Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona. It all started with Willian’s post-hitting exploits in the first half. What a hit Willy 😱🚀 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 When Willian hit the woodwork against La Liga’s frontrunners again, Batshuayi couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

F*** MEEEEE 😱😱😱😱 come on !!! — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 The 24-year-old, who has impressed in Germany with three Bundesliga goals already, got his wish when Willian eventually broke the deadlock in the second half. IT HAD TO GO IN !!! 🚀🚀🚀 willyyyyy @willianborges88 🔥 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 Meanwhile, his appreciation of Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante’s ability was voiced in gif form. Would Bats get the result he was after?

I see Ngolo everywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9SradxPsE — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 Three emoticons demonstrated how irritated the striker felt when Lionel Messi levelled the scores with a valuable away goal 15 minutes from time. 🤬🤬🤬 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 Chelsea fans might well have taken the 1-1 result ahead of kick-off. Antonio Conte’s side will travel to the Nou Camp level for the second leg aiming to earn a spot in the quarter-finals.

Proud of you boys @ChelseaFC 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 great game deserved better result #KTBFFH 🔵 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 20, 2018 Back to you in the studio, Michy.

Press Association