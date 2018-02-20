News And Finally

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Michy Batshuayi provided a running commentary of Chelsea v Barcelona on his Twitter account

You can loan the striker out of Chelsea, but you can never loan Chelsea out of the striker.

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi
By Max McLean, Press Association

You’d have been wrong.

The Belgian striker, on loan to the Bundesliga club until the summer, took a keen interest on social media in his parent club’s Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona. It all started with Willian’s post-hitting exploits in the first half.

When Willian hit the woodwork against La Liga’s frontrunners again, Batshuayi couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The 24-year-old, who has impressed in Germany with three Bundesliga goals already, got his wish when Willian eventually broke the deadlock in the second half.

Meanwhile, his appreciation of Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante’s ability was voiced in gif form. Would Bats get the result he was after?

Three emoticons demonstrated how irritated the striker felt when Lionel Messi levelled the scores with a valuable away goal 15 minutes from time.

Chelsea fans might well have taken the 1-1 result ahead of kick-off. Antonio Conte’s side will travel to the Nou Camp level for the second leg aiming to earn a spot in the quarter-finals.

Back to you in the studio, Michy.

