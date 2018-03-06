One of 850 new words added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “embiggen” is the latest Simpsons reference to make it as an official entry.

Merriam-Webster adds Simpsons word ’embiggens’ to its dictionary, but omits ‘cromulent’

In 2001, Homer’s expression – “d’oh” – made it into the updated online edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, and now it has a partner.

A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man.



Also, 'embiggen' is now a word we enter. https://t.co/3XmkZO0ral pic.twitter.com/wLUDsWIAga — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 5, 2018 The word was used in an episode titled Lisa The Iconoclast from season seven of the cartoon, aired originally in 1996, but has been used more recently by comic book character Ms Marvel. VOCABULARY: EMBIGGEN! 👊🏽 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 5, 2018 And while there are suggestions the word may have been used before The Simpsons first did it, Merriam-Webster cites 1996 as the first known use.

Congrats to my friend, @dangreaney, the creator of "embiggen". https://t.co/tkJmTdsw78 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) March 5, 2018 In the Simpsons episode in question, the children are watching a video about Springfield’s founder, Jebediah Springfield, who proclaims: “A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man.” “A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man.” pic.twitter.com/7IGFDDBXXc — SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) March 6, 2018 Teacher Edna Krabappel then remarks: “Embiggens? I never heard that word before I moved to Springfield.”

To which colleague Miss Hoover replies: “I don’t know why, it’s a perfectly cromulent word.” Many Twitter users agreed it was a good, nay, cromulent, entry.

Press Association