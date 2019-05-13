News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Mercedes send F1 car to home of terminally ill boy who inspired Hamilton

Five-year-old Harry Shaw has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to five-year-old Harry Shaw (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Lewis Hamilton dedicated his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to five-year-old Harry Shaw (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Philip Duncan, Press Association Sport F1 Correspondent

Mercedes have sent their Formula One car to the home of a terminally ill boy who Lewis Hamilton said inspired him to victory in Spain.

Moments after he recaptured the lead of the championship from Valtteri Bottas following his fine victory at the Circuit de Catalunya, an emotional Hamilton dedicated his triumph to Harry Shaw – a five-year-old who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Hamilton had been alerted to Harry’s tragic plight ahead of Sunday’s race after Mercedes showed him a video of support sent in by the youngster from his hospital bed.

Harry has since been transferred to his Surrey home for his final days.

And, in a touching gesture by the sport’s world champions, they have flown in a Mercedes F1 car to Harry’s house.

Harry was also presented with Hamilton’s winning trophy from Sunday’s Barcelona race.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Hamilton posted a heartbreaking 17-second video to his Instagram account which he had received from Harry.

ipanews_1e448fe6-2973-4274-83a9-3bc6ad201a81_embedded242842053
Harry Shaw holds the trophy that Lewis Hamilton won at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wearing a Mercedes cap, and lying next to a signed Hamilton picture in his hospital bed, Harry says: “Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for all of the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.”

Hamilton, his voice croaking, said: “Today, I was just super-inspired by this kid that sent me a message.

“He was my spirit angel.”

Harry’s parents, Charlotte and James, have set up a charity page to raise money for research into the disease – Ewing’s sarcoma.

They have so far raised more than £15,000.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News