Meme creator Tank Sinatra shares his top feel-good news stories from 2017

A dad from New York has shared his top 10 good news stories from 2017 which include goodwill gestures after hurricanes in Houston and Puerto Rico and a guy saving a rabbit from the California wildfires.

But why should anyone care what George Resch thinks?

This is a 37-year-old man who describes himself as a quasi-adult, that is someone who is “still an idiot but has bills and responsibilities”. But he also has more than 1.9 million followers on two Instagram accounts including TanksGoodNews. It offers up #relentlessoptimisim about the world, sharing good news stories which Resch believes can often go unnoticed.

George Resch (George Resch) It’s a change from his original Insta account where he goes by the name Tank Sinatra (he’s a beefy guy with blue eyes) and shares a mass of original memes and silliness in an effort to make people laugh. Here’s his hot take on good news for the year.

6. Barber who cuts homeless people’s hair for free gets his own shop through a donation Karma in action (Link to full article in my IG story) A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tanksgoodnews) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:51am PST “It’s instant karma. I thought it was amazing. He was doing the right thing and now he has the chance to do his own thing.”

5. 74-year-old man walks miles a day to find kidney donation match for his wife, and finds one! Happy wife, happy life (Link to full article in my IG story, not bio, story) A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tanksgoodnews) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:36am PDT “The fact he was walking was news in itself and to find a donor for his wife, was incredible.”

2. Hundreds of recreational boat owners, aka The Cajun Navy, rescue people stranded in Hurricane Harvey Cajun Navy on the scene! A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tanksgoodnews) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT “People just grabbed their boats and went down to Houston. These people came from all over they drove for hours and hours.” 1. Woman raises 400,000 dollars for homeless man who gave her his last 20 dollars Homeless no more A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tanksgoodnews) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:52pm PST “This guy, who had nothing, gave what he had left to this woman so she was not left stranded on the side of the road. And now, the woman and her boyfriend are helping him to manage his money. They are setting up some sort of system. It was the best story of the year.”

Aww. Seems 2017 wasn’t all bad after all. George shares his stories on TanksGoodNews.

