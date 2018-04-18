Meet the Twitter poet replying to viral tweets in verse

When Jac Rayner tweeted about buying toilet seats from Amazon her notifications went through the roof as she racked up thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

Among the replies was one from Joe Daniels – a guy who hopes to bring poetry to a wider audience by creating poems in response to viral social media posts.

i once bought a toilet seat

one was quite enough

amazon thought it was neat

to advertise the stuff

if i'm not careful i will drown

in toilet seats a plenty

my purse will be just like my bowels

absolutely empty#apoemforyou — joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 6, 2018 In the past few weeks, Daniels’ poems have responded to news stories and tweets as varied as the end of the world and the vocabulary used by chefs. time to say goodbye

there's no avoiding capture

death is coming that's no lie

get ready for the rapture

the end is coming soon

in just a week or two

unless this man is just a loon

and none of this is true#apoemforyou — joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 12, 2018 food is getting stranger

the definition loose

structure rearranged

and we're left with salmon mousse



deconstructed meals

are just a clever way

of making people feel

like they should overpay#apoemforyou — joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 12, 2018 The guy behind the account is 24-year-old Daniels, who lives in Sheffield and works as a head of content for a software firm.

He also runs the account A Haiku Daily which provides, unsurprisingly, a daily haiku. That’s a poem which has a set number of syllables on each of the three lines: five on the first and last lines, seven on the middle line. He hopes to bring poetry to a wider audience via interacting with popular social media posts.

“I think it’s a shame that poetry isn’t read more widely,” he told Press Association. “A lot of people are put off poetry because of how it’s taught in school. It’s bland and obtuse and pretty boring. But I think poetry can be fun and accessible – just look at the prevalence of rap music – that’s essentially poetry set to a beat. I want to show people that poetry isn’t just archaic language and that it can be enjoyable to read.”

careful where you stand

when you're a news reporter

one second you're on the land

the next you're in the water

alas poor mike he hid it well

he didn't curse or swear

but learn the lesson of bushell

reporters be aware#apoemforyou — joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 11, 2018 “The daily haikus came about because I liked the idea of creating something that people could almost rely on and come back to. Haikus are probably the shortest form of poetry and so they suit the likes of Twitter and Instagram really well.” Heads down looking at

Phone screens like zombies whose lives

Are passing them by — A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) April 11, 2018 Step one: write some words

Step two: hope that they are good

Step three: followers — A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) March 27, 2018 Writing haikus is

Easier said than done but

At least they are short — A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) March 29, 2018 Although the haikus are a daily offering Daniels prefers writing poems in responses to viral tweets, signing off his offerings with #apoemforyou.

“Originally I chose tweets at random but soon realised that it would work better and reach a wider audience if I chose tweets that were going viral – or semi-viral at least.

“I guess I look for tweets that are popular, and that cover an interesting topic. Then I’ll see if I can come up with anything.”

It seems to be working so far. Daniels can also be found on Instagram at Poethejoet and AHaikuDaily.

Press Association