Meet the Twitter poet replying to viral tweets in verse
Joe Daniels wants to get more people into poetry via social media with #apoemforyou.
When Jac Rayner tweeted about buying toilet seats from Amazon her notifications went through the roof as she racked up thousands of likes, retweets and comments.
Among the replies was one from Joe Daniels – a guy who hopes to bring poetry to a wider audience by creating poems in response to viral social media posts.
i once bought a toilet seat— joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 6, 2018
one was quite enough
amazon thought it was neat
to advertise the stuff
if i'm not careful i will drown
in toilet seats a plenty
my purse will be just like my bowels
absolutely empty#apoemforyou
In the past few weeks, Daniels’ poems have responded to news stories and tweets as varied as the end of the world and the vocabulary used by chefs.
time to say goodbye— joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 12, 2018
there's no avoiding capture
death is coming that's no lie
get ready for the rapture
the end is coming soon
in just a week or two
unless this man is just a loon
and none of this is true#apoemforyou
food is getting stranger— joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 12, 2018
the definition loose
structure rearranged
and we're left with salmon mousse
deconstructed meals
are just a clever way
of making people feel
like they should overpay#apoemforyou
The guy behind the account is 24-year-old Daniels, who lives in Sheffield and works as a head of content for a software firm.
He also runs the account A Haiku Daily which provides, unsurprisingly, a daily haiku. That’s a poem which has a set number of syllables on each of the three lines: five on the first and last lines, seven on the middle line.
He hopes to bring poetry to a wider audience via interacting with popular social media posts.
“I think it’s a shame that poetry isn’t read more widely,” he told Press Association.
“A lot of people are put off poetry because of how it’s taught in school. It’s bland and obtuse and pretty boring. But I think poetry can be fun and accessible – just look at the prevalence of rap music – that’s essentially poetry set to a beat. I want to show people that poetry isn’t just archaic language and that it can be enjoyable to read.”
careful where you stand— joe daniels (@poethejoet) April 11, 2018
when you're a news reporter
one second you're on the land
the next you're in the water
alas poor mike he hid it well
he didn't curse or swear
but learn the lesson of bushell
reporters be aware#apoemforyou
“The daily haikus came about because I liked the idea of creating something that people could almost rely on and come back to. Haikus are probably the shortest form of poetry and so they suit the likes of Twitter and Instagram really well.”
Heads down looking at— A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) April 11, 2018
Phone screens like zombies whose lives
Are passing them by
Step one: write some words— A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) March 27, 2018
Step two: hope that they are good
Step three: followers
Writing haikus is— A Haiku, Daily (@ahaikudaily) March 29, 2018
Easier said than done but
At least they are short
Although the haikus are a daily offering Daniels prefers writing poems in responses to viral tweets, signing off his offerings with #apoemforyou.
“Originally I chose tweets at random but soon realised that it would work better and reach a wider audience if I chose tweets that were going viral – or semi-viral at least.
“I guess I look for tweets that are popular, and that cover an interesting topic. Then I’ll see if I can come up with anything.”
It seems to be working so far.
Daniels can also be found on Instagram at Poethejoet and AHaikuDaily.
Press Association