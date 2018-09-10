These brilliant pictures show pigs wandering freely in the New Forest on the first day of pannage.

Meet the pigs roaming free so they can feast on freshly fallen acorns

The domestic pigs are allowed to roam in the forest for a set period in the autumn and expected to feast on freshly fallen acorns.

It’s a practice that dates back to the time of William the Conqueror, who founded the New Forest in 1079.

It’s win-win for forest animals because green acorns are potentially dangerous to the ponies and cattle, which roam the forest for the majority of the year, if eaten in large quantities.

Pannage season starts today. Watch out for 🐖 🐖 🐖 in the #NewForest as they perform their important role in Forest management by eating acorns that are poisonous to ponies and cattle. #autumn #realnewforest — New Forest Commoner (@Forest_Commoner) September 10, 2018

It’s not just acorns that the pigs will munch on from the forest floor but also beech mast, chestnuts and other nuts.

Pannage lasts a minimum of 60 days and this year is expected to end on November 11.

The gloriously playful pictures were taken near Burley in Hampshire as pannage – also known as Common of Mast – got under way.

Some 600 pigs and piglets will work their way through the forest.

The rest of the time, the pigs are kept in smallholdings by Commoners within the forest grounds.

New Forest pigs have to have a ring through their nose which stops them rooting in the ground with their snouts.

This prevents them from messing up the floor while roaming.

At the end of pannage, rounding up the pigs can be a tricky affair for the New Forest Commoners.

But after seeing pictures like this, it’s got to be worth it.

Visitors are warned to look out for the pigs but not to approach them.

Pannage starts today! Look out for Pigs across the forest, but remember to be careful when driving & not to approach or feed them! Find out more info and tips about Pannage on our website… https://t.co/ffaOrbu86w pic.twitter.com/gy484tsnoN — The New Forest UK (@TheNewForestUK) September 10, 2018

During pannage, bakeries and farm shops in the area are likely to sell piggy-shaped biscuits to celebrate the historic season.

