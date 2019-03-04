Meet the chip-stealing dog taking social media by storm

A dog has become a viral star thanks to his covert ability to steal chips.

Rab, three, is owned by Ross And Anna Paget, who spotted the Labrador and Cocker Spaniel cross sneakily nabbing a fried potato treat from their table when they were out for dinner at the Safari Lounge in Edinburgh.

He actually thinks we cannae see him. pic.twitter.com/dp3QfYtTnf — Ross (@_PAGET) March 1, 2019

The video of Rab’s ninja-like theft has since been watched more than four million times and his owners are perplexed.

“If I’m honest, I’m not sure why it has proven so popular,” Mr Paget, 28, told the Press Association.

“We found it hilarious at the time, so filmed him in the act. We shared it with family and friends and it soon after went viral.”

see who? — mackenzie 🌹 (@macks24) March 2, 2019

I respect the fact that he only took 1 lol — 🌊 (@RemzWild22) March 3, 2019

I really counted 17 fries this dog took then realized the video was on a loop 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 💠Q💠 (@QuavonS) March 3, 2019

“Rab is genuinely the best dog going,” added Mr Paget, an officer in the Merchant Navy.

“He is such a character and he shows that in the clip. He is totally oblivious to how popular he is.”

Mr Paget is running the London Marathon in April to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland and if you would like to donate to the cause you can visit his JustGiving page.

Press Association